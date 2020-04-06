Global  

PM Modi asks for graded plan to slowly open departments in non-hotspot areas

Mid-Day Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that a graded plan to slowly open departments where hotspots are not existing should be made. Addressing the meeting of the Council of Ministers, PM Modi indicated that a graded opening up of the lockdown will be initiated.

"He noted that a graded plan to slowly open...
