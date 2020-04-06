*New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that a graded plan to slowly open departments where hotspots are not existing should be made. Addressing the meeting of the Council of Ministers, PM Modi indicated that a graded opening up of the lockdown will be initiated. "He noted that a graded plan to slowly open ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this #ईशान#(भावी प्रधानमंत्री) ॐ🙏👌 💪🇮🇳🐯 RT @DDNewslive: PM Modi holds video meet with council of ministers, asks to work on a plan for graded opening of departments where hotspots… 23 minutes ago DD News PM Modi holds video meet with council of ministers, asks to work on a plan for graded opening of departments where… https://t.co/D96xFYrCQ8 2 hours ago News18.com PM Modi said that a graded plan to slowly open departments where hotspots are not existing should be made. https://t.co/YwVgs98qIu 6 hours ago CNNNews18 PM Modi said that a graded plan to slowly open departments where hotspots are not existing should be made. https://t.co/42g1SsiIZX 6 hours ago IndiLeak PM Modi asks for graded plan to slowly open departments in non-hotspot areas https://t.co/suYXx1ohBI https://t.co/V0fWXSwWJ0 14 hours ago Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert – PM Narendra Modi asks Ministers to prepare a graded plan to slowly open departments in areas not identified as… 16 hours ago CNNNews18 #NewsAlert – PM Narendra Modi asks Ministers to prepare a graded plan to slowly open departments in areas not ident… https://t.co/DFRe1jPkj7 16 hours ago Mumbai Press New post: PM Narendra Modi asks for graded plan to slowly open departments in non-hotspot areas https://t.co/8Ff4nobqq8 17 hours ago