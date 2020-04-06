Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus pandemic: Sonu Nigam urges people to stay at home and cooperate to beat COVID-19 together

Coronavirus pandemic: Sonu Nigam urges people to stay at home and cooperate to beat COVID-19 together

Bollywood Life Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Sonu Nigam took to his social media handle and opened up on his childhood memories from Faridabad in Haryana. The singer is in Dubai and is praying for everyone during the lockdown situation across the globe owing to Coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: How to Celebrate Easter and Passover During a Pandemic

How to Celebrate Easter and Passover During a Pandemic 01:42

 How to Celebrate Easter and Passover During a Pandemic With stay-at-home orders in place, families are coming up with alternative ways to observe Easter and Passover. The ultimate goal is to be able to share in celebration of the spring holidays with loved ones, even when apart. Some families still...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.