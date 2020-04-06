Global  

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao urges PM Modi to extend lockdown to contain coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Zee News Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Telangana CM said, " I'm requesting the PM to talk to all CMs and take a call to extend the nationwide lockdown up to the first week of June, otherwise we cannot control coronavirus pandemic. 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus pandemic: Iran health authorities fear increase in cases

Coronavirus pandemic: Iran health authorities fear increase in cases 01:40

 A rare look inside an Iranian hospital amid fears of a second wave of cases due to people ignoring warnings to stay at home.

