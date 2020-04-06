Hope to see UK PM Boris Johnson in perfect health soon: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Monday hoped that his British counterpart Boris Johnson, admitted to a hospital for treatment of coronavirus, finds himself in perfect health soon. "Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon," Modi wrote on Twitter.

