Hope to see UK PM Boris Johnson in perfect health soon: PM Modi

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 April 2020
PM Narendra Modi on Monday hoped that his British counterpart Boris Johnson, admitted to a hospital for treatment of coronavirus, finds himself in perfect health soon. "Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon," Modi wrote on Twitter.
