Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Trending Entertainment News Today: Amitabh Bachchan trolled, Rakul Preet is an angel

Trending Entertainment News Today: Amitabh Bachchan trolled, Rakul Preet is an angel

Bollywood Life Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
From Amitabh Bachchan again getting trolled for sharing a fake satellite image and Vickya Kaushal acing an omelette flip to Arjun Kapoor pledging support to three more charities after the PM and CM's relief funds, Rakul Preet Singh providing home-cooked meals daily to 200 slum families and Sri Reddy taking a dig at Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Trisha Krishnan's assets; the big names from Bollywood and the South grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Sheinelle Jones Returns to ‘Today’ After Vocal Cord Surgery

Sheinelle Jones Returns to ‘Today’ After Vocal Cord Surgery 00:40

 "Today" host Sheinelle Jones has returned to the morning show after a six-week hiatus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life Trending Entertainment News Today: Amitabh Bachchan trolled, Rakul Preet is an angel #AmitabhBachchan… https://t.co/xh88rm0qLG 3 hours ago

kamri_apollo

Kamri Apollo RT @wefmng: We'll start off with #FromThePot a great opportunity to catch up on a show you might have missed. We'll also give you trending… 13 hours ago

wefmng

WE FM 106.3 We'll start off with #FromThePot a great opportunity to catch up on a show you might have missed. We'll also give… https://t.co/0PZdKbmf5L 13 hours ago

sidnaazkikhushi

💙❤️SidNaaz💙❤️ RT @Zorawar_0711: Just for reminder 👀 For all SidNaaz fans, Today's Activity : Cross 48M+ views Pls Use Embedded Links : https://t.… 14 hours ago

SidNaazian4ever

SidNaazLover RT @Zorawar_0711: **Alert ** For all SidNaaz fans, Today's Activity : Cross 48M+ views Links are : https://t.co/uLFKeuWhLQ https://… 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.