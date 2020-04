'Hang in there': Prime Minister Modi wishes hospitalised British PM Johnson early recovery from Covid-19

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished his British counterpart an early recovery after the latter was on Sunday hospitalised with the highly infectious Covid-19. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 14 hours ago What's the UK's plan B if Johnson is incapacitated? 01:21 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was undergoing tests in hospital on Monday as he is still suffering coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19, but the government insists he remains in charge. Francesca Lynagh reports.