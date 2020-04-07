Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Bhilwara’s ‘ruthless’ coronavirus strategy earns national praise

Bhilwara’s ‘ruthless’ coronavirus strategy earns national praise

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The “ruthless” Covid-19 containment model adopted by Rajasthan's Bhilwara since detecting the first of its 27 positive cases on March 19 has been acknowledged by the Centre as a potential template for states battling a spurt in infections.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VariableO

O := null This strategy would not work if this game were to be played till year end. https://t.co/PkgXgd0kNy 7 hours ago

msnindia

MSN India Bhilwara's 'ruthless containment' strategy to contain coronavirus https://t.co/XTcBmsKs4X 9 hours ago

alishervani

Ali Shervani علی RT @artizzzz: Social distancing, testing, tracing and isolation of suspects does work in containing the spread of coronavirus and Bhilwara… 12 hours ago

artizzzz

Arti Dogra Social distancing, testing, tracing and isolation of suspects does work in containing the spread of coronavirus and… https://t.co/iiF3cuez8L 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.