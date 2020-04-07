Global  

COVID-19 coronavirus: India partially lifts export ban on Hydroxychloroquine

Tuesday, 7 April 2020
Indian government has partially lifted the ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine, which is being called as a gamechanger drug in the fight against COVID-19 coronavirus by US President Donald Trump. 
 Because hydroxychloroquine is an FDA-approved drug, any doctor can prescribe it for any disease, but some question is its safe for use in treating coronavirus COVID-19 patients. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

