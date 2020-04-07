Global  

PM Modi urges to express gratitude towards healthcare staff on World Health Day

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
"Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other's good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace," PM Modi tweeted on the occasion of World Health Day.
