PM Modi urges to express gratitude towards healthcare staff on World Health Day
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () "Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other's good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace," PM Modi tweeted on the occasion of World Health Day.
Pop music superstar Lady Gaga made an appearance over video link during the daily World Health Organization's (WHO) daily briefing to announce details of a benefit concert for heathcare workers around the world scheduled for later this month.
