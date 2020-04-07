Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus pandemic: Aliens actor Jay Benedict succumbs to COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic: Aliens actor Jay Benedict succumbs to COVID-19

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Recently seen in Downton Abbey, Jay Benedict is survived by his wife Phoebe Scholfield and their two sons, Leopold and Freddie, as well as his daughter from his previous relationship.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Jay Benedict has died after contracting coronavirus

Jay Benedict has died after contracting coronavirus 00:55

 'Aliens' and 'The Dark Knight Rises' actor Jay Benedict has died at the age of 68 after contracting coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s Coronavirus pandemic: Aliens actor Jay Benedict succumbs to COVID-19 https://t.co/yLYzR4oBW5 https://t.co/NwOhGR1xJO 21 minutes ago

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life Coronavirus pandemic: Aliens actor Jay Benedict succumbs to COVID-19 #Aliens #DowntonAbbey #JayBenedict https://t.co/kWMkhOPhTm 42 minutes ago

zlistsiBBley

Alexander Sibley Coronavirus: Aliens and Emmerdale actor Jay Benedict dies 'due to COVID-19 complications' https://t.co/r9aFGZwr9s o… https://t.co/yHDk3pSlq8 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.