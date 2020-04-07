Global  

'Muskurayega India' curated by Jackky Bhagnani and Akshay Kumar gets lauded by Narendra Modi

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The new anthem of hope titled 'Muskurayega India' by Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music and Cape of Good Film’s which released yesterday, soon caught all the attention needed and hits the right chords of the audiences’ hearts, garnering appreciation from all across. The nation’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his...
