Fact check: No, Aarogya Setu app will NOT be used for surveillance Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Claim: a prominent newspaper has alleged in an Op-Ed that Arogya Setu app will be used for surveillance. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this DNA #FactCheck: No, Aarogya Setu app will NOT be used for surveillance https://t.co/LLkbkIS1HN 57 minutes ago Vinay Pal @AltNews @AltNewsHindi plz check fact about Aarogya Setu app. Does it work? 2 days ago