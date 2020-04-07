Mumbai: Cops at 'Matoshree' to be tested for coronavirus infection Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that police personnel deployed at chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra will be tested for coronavirus infection, a day after owner of a tea stall near the bungalow tested positive. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this