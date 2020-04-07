Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Mumbai: Cops at 'Matoshree' to be tested for coronavirus infection

Mumbai: Cops at 'Matoshree' to be tested for coronavirus infection

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that police personnel deployed at chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra will be tested for coronavirus infection, a day after owner of a tea stall near the bungalow tested positive.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.