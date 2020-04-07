Global  

Ban ads, scrap Rs 20,000 cr project: Full text of Sonia Gandhi's letter to PM Modi on funding of COVID-19 fight

DNA Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi gave a five-point suggestion regarding the funding of fight against novel coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Coronavirus: Cong President Sonia Gandhi writes letter to PM Modi, offers 5 suggestions | Oneindia

Coronavirus: Cong President Sonia Gandhi writes letter to PM Modi, offers 5 suggestions | Oneindia 01:23

 A DAY AFTER THE UNION CABINET DECIDED TO CUT THE SALARIES OF THE PRIME MINISTER, OTHER MINISTERS, AND PARLIAMENTARIANS AND USE THE MONEY TO FIGHT THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, CONGRESS PRESIDENT SONIA GANDHI ON TUESDAY WROTE A LETTER TO PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI, OFFERING FIVE SUGGESTIONS TO TACKLE THE...

