42 arrested, 150 booked for attacking police team in Uttar Pradesh' Bareilly

Zee News Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
At least 42 people were arrested a almost 150 were booked under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC ) for allegedly attacking a police team when they were trying to enforce lockdown in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The attack on policemen took place on April 6. 
