Coronavirus pandemic: Thala Ajith donates Rs 1.25 crore for PM, CM and film-workers funds; fans trend #PerfectCitizenThalaAJITH

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus pandemic: After stars like Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun, Thala Ajith donates Rs 1.25 crore for PM, CM and film-workers funds; #PerfectCitizenThalaAJITH starts trending on Twitter
