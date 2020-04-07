Coronavirus in India: Death toll at 124, number of cases rises to 4,789

Global  

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The death toll in the country due to novel coronavirus rose to 124 and the number of cases climbed to 4,789 on Tuesday, registering an increase of 508 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.While the number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 4,312, as many as 352 people were cured and discharged and one has migrated to another country, it stated. The total number of cases include 66 foreign nationals.
