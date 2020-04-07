Coronavirus in India: Death toll at 124, number of cases rises to 4,789
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () The death toll in the country due to novel coronavirus rose to 124 and the number of cases climbed to 4,789 on Tuesday, registering an increase of 508 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.While the number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 4,312, as many as 352 people were cured and discharged and one has migrated to another country, it stated. The total number of cases include 66 foreign nationals.
The world reached two somber milestones this Thursday. There have now been more than 1 million reported cases of covid-19, the pandemic disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. Earlier in the day, the reported death toll climbed past 50,000. Both numbers undersell the damage that covid-19...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
ashwani attrish RT @TOIIndiaNews: Coronavirus in India: Death toll at 124, number of cases rises to 4,789 https://t.co/fkRIrf0iKa 9 seconds ago
Struggling but hopeful RT @bsindia: LIVE updates | Over 184 tons of medical supplies have been delivered during the lockdown period, the Union Ministry of Civil A… 27 seconds ago