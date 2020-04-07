Global  

President Ram Nath Kovind approves Ordinance on salary cut for MPs, effective from 1st April 2020

Zee News Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted the recommendations of the Joint Committee and the cut becomes effective from April 1.
News video: President, PM, Ministers, MPs to take 30% salary cut in COVID-19 fight | Oneindia News

President, PM, Ministers, MPs to take 30% salary cut in COVID-19 fight | Oneindia News 02:37

 AS INDIA ON MONDAY REPORTED 109 DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, WITH POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES RISING TO 4067. THE UNION CABINET CHAIRED BY PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI ON MONDAY CLEARED AN ORDINANCE TO SLASH SALARIES OF PARLIAMENTARIANS AND MINISTERS BY 30 PER CENT FOR ONE YEAR TO FUND THE BATTLE AGAINST...

