'Love you to the moon and back,' Disha Patani posts a sweet birthday message for Jackie Chan

الرايـــق i love you to the moon and back 🧡🧡😚 https://t.co/TxH96jMMkJ 2 minutes ago

Priyansh sood RT @DishPatani: Happiest b’day taguuu❤️this was the first time i met you, I remember being so nervous but it turned out to be the best day… 4 minutes ago

Teamprerna @IamEJF Eri do you know how special you are for me?! You are not only my girl crush but an inspiration for me. I l… https://t.co/62LzGo7An7 5 minutes ago

wat da heck I FUCKING LOVE YOU TO DA MOON AND BACK.. I wish we could meet up soon :( 6 minutes ago

dkushtaeva I love you from the moon and back. @blackkpanther1 https://t.co/jbhmeKHNDl 9 minutes ago

𝓬𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓰 | 𝟪ʸᵉᵃʳˢᵂⁱᵗʰᴱˣᴼ✨ more years to come my loves, y'all completed me. always. ☹️❤ i love y'all to the moon & back!!! ✨ #8YearswithEXO… https://t.co/FRSB8CfLBq 13 minutes ago