WTF Wednesday: Urvashi Rautela deflecting the blame on her social-media team after the 'Parasite' tweet plagiarism row is making us roll our eyes Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Urvashi Rautela put out a review of the Oscar-winning film Parasite, and netizens pointed out that the review looked too similar to one posted by a US-based writer 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this