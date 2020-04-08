After Trump threat, India OKs export of hydroxychloroquine

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

India has decided to partially lift the ban on export of paracetamol and anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in sync with its global commitment to deal with the pandemic, officials said on Tuesday.



On March 25, India banned export of hydroxychloroquine in the midst of views in some quarters that the drug could be used to... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: HT Digital Content - Published 8 hours ago Donald Trump hints at ‘retaliation’ if India withholds hydroxychloroquine exports 01:21 US President Donald Trump hinted at ‘retaliation’ if India withholds hydroxychloroquine exports. Trump said, “. I spoke to him (PM Modi) Sunday morning, called him, and I said, we'd appreciate you allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn't allow it to come out. That would be OK. But of...