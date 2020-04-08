Global  

After Trump threat, India OKs export of hydroxychloroquine

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
India has decided to partially lift the ban on export of paracetamol and anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in sync with its global commitment to deal with the pandemic, officials said on Tuesday.

On March 25, India banned export of hydroxychloroquine in the midst of views in some quarters that the drug could be used to...
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Donald Trump hints at ‘retaliation’ if India withholds hydroxychloroquine exports

Donald Trump hints at ‘retaliation’ if India withholds hydroxychloroquine exports 01:21

 US President Donald Trump hinted at ‘retaliation’ if India withholds hydroxychloroquine exports. Trump said, “. I spoke to him (PM Modi) Sunday morning, called him, and I said, we'd appreciate you allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn't allow it to come out. That would be OK. But of...

kumarkamlesh76

Kamlesh Kumar RT @naukarshah: Today, I am ashamed of my PM. A day when our PM capitulated to US interests just hours after threat of retaliation from Tru… 2 seconds ago

KVajpayaee

KATYAYAN VAJPAYEE #Katyayan #मोदी_डरपोक_है #CowardModi #ModiMadeDisaster #ModiMadness #modidarpok #trumpthreatensindia #coronavirus… https://t.co/KEzhhuqez4 26 seconds ago

graceomalley122

Frances India lifts ban on exporting hydroxychloroquine after Trump threat https://t.co/OKKUuRUTaV 45 seconds ago

Shitalkumar3

Shitalkumar RT @Pun_Starr: [ Govt bans export of HCQ ] Bhakts: Great step! This will ensure there is no shortage in India. Masterstroke by Mudizi. [… 1 minute ago

EncourageAAP

Srini RT @mkvenu1: Hugplomacy & Threats! India has 3 lakh malaria cases & 1000 deaths annually. The drug may also be needed for health workers de… 2 minutes ago

