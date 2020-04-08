Coronavirus outbreak: As toll rises to 124, Sonia Gandhi writes to PM, suggests five ways to tackle COVID-19

1. Imposition of a blanket ban on media advertisements -- television, print and online - by the government and PSUs for a period of two years. "The only exceptions should be advisories for COVID-19 or for issues related to public health." 2. Suspension of R20,000 crore Central Vista beautification and construction project ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Cadosh RT @Deven_Intel: #Israel's Government led by #Netanyahu has imposed a lockdown until Friday to deal with the outbreak of #COVID19 in Israel… 5 hours ago Vlad. RT @StarTribune: The latest on the coronavirus outbreak and how it's affecting Minnesota: Gov. Tim Walz hinted Monday that he plans to ex… 5 hours ago Deven_Intel #Israel's Government led by #Netanyahu has imposed a lockdown until Friday to deal with the outbreak of #COVID19 in… https://t.co/EpJnVuKJos 5 hours ago Lady Justice 🇺🇸⚖️🇺🇸 RT @JoeFreedomLove: Coronavirus cases in L.A. County (Pop. 10.3M) top 6,900 as death toll rises to 169 | Trump Task Force Efforts and Guide… 6 hours ago ❌Joe FreedomLover❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Coronavirus cases in L.A. County (Pop. 10.3M) top 6,900 as death toll rises to 169 | Trump Task Force Efforts and G… https://t.co/TF92GZ4lpo 6 hours ago Ali Rizwan RT @DeItaOne: ITALY DEATH TOLL FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK RISES BY 636 TO 16,523 -OFFICIAL TOTAL NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS… 7 hours ago Alvaro Rodriguez Turkey: Death toll from coronavirus rises to 725 and total cases over 34,000 https://t.co/PHWtqOLlWN 9 hours ago Ali Rizwan RT @DeItaOne: ITALY DEATH TOLL FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK RISES BY 604 TO 17,127 -OFFICIAL TOTAL NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS… 9 hours ago