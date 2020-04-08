Coronavirus outbreak: As toll rises to 124, Sonia Gandhi writes to PM, suggests five ways to tackle COVID-19
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () 1. Imposition of a blanket ban on media advertisements -- television, print and online - by the government and PSUs for a period of two years. "The only exceptions should be advisories for COVID-19 or for issues related to public health."
2. Suspension of R20,000 crore Central Vista beautification and construction project...
A DAY AFTER THE UNION CABINET DECIDED TO CUT THE SALARIES OF THE PRIME MINISTER, OTHER MINISTERS, AND PARLIAMENTARIANS AND USE THE MONEY TO FIGHT THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, CONGRESS PRESIDENT SONIA GANDHI ON TUESDAY WROTE A LETTER TO PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI, OFFERING FIVE SUGGESTIONS TO TACKLE THE...