Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus outbreak: As toll rises to 124, Sonia Gandhi writes to PM, suggests five ways to tackle COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak: As toll rises to 124, Sonia Gandhi writes to PM, suggests five ways to tackle COVID-19

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
1. Imposition of a blanket ban on media advertisements -- television, print and online - by the government and PSUs for a period of two years. "The only exceptions should be advisories for COVID-19 or for issues related to public health."

2. Suspension of R20,000 crore Central Vista beautification and construction project...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Cong President Sonia Gandhi writes letter to PM Modi, offers 5 suggestions | Oneindia

Coronavirus: Cong President Sonia Gandhi writes letter to PM Modi, offers 5 suggestions | Oneindia 01:23

 A DAY AFTER THE UNION CABINET DECIDED TO CUT THE SALARIES OF THE PRIME MINISTER, OTHER MINISTERS, AND PARLIAMENTARIANS AND USE THE MONEY TO FIGHT THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, CONGRESS PRESIDENT SONIA GANDHI ON TUESDAY WROTE A LETTER TO PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI, OFFERING FIVE SUGGESTIONS TO TACKLE THE...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cadosh1977

Cadosh RT @Deven_Intel: #Israel's Government led by #Netanyahu has imposed a lockdown until Friday to deal with the outbreak of #COVID19 in Israel… 5 hours ago

VladimirGaetan

Vlad. RT @StarTribune: The latest on the coronavirus outbreak and how it's affecting Minnesota: Gov. Tim Walz hinted Monday that he plans to ex… 5 hours ago

Deven_Intel

Deven_Intel #Israel's Government led by #Netanyahu has imposed a lockdown until Friday to deal with the outbreak of #COVID19 in… https://t.co/EpJnVuKJos 5 hours ago

SuzetteParfait

Lady Justice 🇺🇸⚖️🇺🇸 RT @JoeFreedomLove: Coronavirus cases in L.A. County (Pop. 10.3M) top 6,900 as death toll rises to 169 | Trump Task Force Efforts and Guide… 6 hours ago

JoeFreedomLove

❌Joe FreedomLover❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Coronavirus cases in L.A. County (Pop. 10.3M) top 6,900 as death toll rises to 169 | Trump Task Force Efforts and G… https://t.co/TF92GZ4lpo 6 hours ago

skullhere

Ali Rizwan RT @DeItaOne: ITALY DEATH TOLL FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK RISES BY 636 TO 16,523 -OFFICIAL TOTAL NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS… 7 hours ago

Alvaro_UNTZ

Alvaro Rodriguez Turkey: Death toll from coronavirus rises to 725 and total cases over 34,000 https://t.co/PHWtqOLlWN 9 hours ago

skullhere

Ali Rizwan RT @DeItaOne: ITALY DEATH TOLL FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK RISES BY 604 TO 17,127 -OFFICIAL TOTAL NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS… 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.