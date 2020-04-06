Global  

Coronavirus: Four positive cases in Bihar, figure goes up to 38

Hindu Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
All positive cases have been found only in 10 districts in the State
News video: 19 Cases Are Growing In Chester County With 307 Positive Tests, Third Death Reported

19 Cases Are Growing In Chester County With 307 Positive Tests, Third Death Reported 00:50

 Four staff members and four inmates at Chester County Prison have tested positive for COVID-19.

sandeep8001

sandeep verma RT @thewire_in: While a technician from the Bombay Hospital at Marine Lines and 11 nurses from Bhatia Hospital at Grant Road tested positiv… 10 minutes ago

MusafirNamah

Musafir Namah #coronavirusindia Vidarbha's overall corona positive cases tally Tuesday crossed the 100-mark with nine more cases… https://t.co/voLnr9JTIZ 2 hours ago

CenterMaryland

Center Maryland Maryland announced an additional 536 positive tests of COVID-19, bringing the total count of confirmed cases to 9,4… https://t.co/g9eMeqWczV 2 hours ago

dklavaniaTOI

Deepak-Lavania Four more tested coronavirus positive in Agra. District tally increase to 146. Out of these, at least 76 cases are… https://t.co/yU1du8YRbd 2 hours ago

BlackWidwQueen

Queen Black Widow 👑🕸 RT @REMO_Annapolis: Nova Scotia has 43 NEW confirmed cases of COVID-19. COVID-19 testing data Positive *517 Negative** 16,755 Recovered 12… 3 hours ago

REMO_Annapolis

Emergency Management (REMO - Annapolis) Nova Scotia has 43 NEW confirmed cases of COVID-19. COVID-19 testing data Positive *517 Negative** 16,755 Recovered… https://t.co/PPVa0MLgVE 3 hours ago

