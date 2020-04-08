Global  

Two new coronavirus COVID-19 cases reported in Mumbai`s Dharavi, total climbs to nine

Zee News Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Wednesday (April 8), taking the total number of such cases in the densely-populated slum area of Mumbai to nine, a civic official said.
