With mentions of Ramayana, sanjeevani booti, Brazilian President Bolsonaro writes to PM Modi on Hanuman Jayanti

DNA Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Brazilian President Jair M Bolsonaro has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 crisis with references to Ramayana and comparing Indian efforts to contain the pandemic to Hanuman and mythical 'sanjeevani booti'.
