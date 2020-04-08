Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > More than 29 million hydroxychloroquine doses bought by US have come from India: Trump

More than 29 million hydroxychloroquine doses bought by US have come from India: Trump

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
A sizeable chunk of the 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine bought by the US to combat the coronavirus pandemic is from India, President Donald Trump has said as he acknowledged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "great" when he sought his help to allow the sale of the anti-malaria drug to treat the growing number of COVID-19 patients in America.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus cases in India reach 3374, mass testing drive in Chennai from today|Oneindia

Coronavirus cases in India reach 3374, mass testing drive in Chennai from today|Oneindia 02:27

 SEVENTY-SEVEN PEOPLE HAVE DIED IN INDIA AFTER BEING INFECTED WITH THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS. ACCORDING TO THE HEALTH MINISTRY THE COUNTRY RECORDED 472 CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS THAT TAKES THE TOTAL TO 3,374. INDIA TO LIGHT DIYAS, CANDLES, LAMPS TODAY AT 9 PM AS URGED BY PM MODI TO “DEFEAT THE DESPAIR”...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.