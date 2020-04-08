More than 29 million hydroxychloroquine doses bought by US have come from India: Trump Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

A sizeable chunk of the 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine bought by the US to combat the coronavirus pandemic is from India, President Donald Trump has said as he acknowledged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "great" when he sought his help to allow the sale of the anti-malaria drug to treat the growing number of COVID-19 patients in America. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Oneindia - Published 4 days ago Coronavirus cases in India reach 3374, mass testing drive in Chennai from today|Oneindia 02:27 SEVENTY-SEVEN PEOPLE HAVE DIED IN INDIA AFTER BEING INFECTED WITH THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS. ACCORDING TO THE HEALTH MINISTRY THE COUNTRY RECORDED 472 CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS THAT TAKES THE TOTAL TO 3,374. INDIA TO LIGHT DIYAS, CANDLES, LAMPS TODAY AT 9 PM AS URGED BY PM MODI TO “DEFEAT THE DESPAIR”... You Might Like

Tweets about this