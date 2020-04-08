Harry Potter author JK Rowling gets emotional while remembering late actor Alan Rickman aka Severus Snape

Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published 2 days ago J.K Rowling Reveals She Probably Had Coronavirus And Recovered From It 00:32 “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling said she recovered from possibly having COVID-19. According to Reuters, she never was tested but had all the symptoms of the virus. On Twitter Rowling shared a breathing technique her husband, a doctor, showed her to manage her symptoms. Rowling was another...