Harry Potter author JK Rowling gets emotional while remembering late actor Alan Rickman aka Severus Snape
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () JK Rowling turned emotional while recalling Harry Potter actor Alan Rickman who played the role of Severus Snape in the films. A fan had tweeted out remembering Alan which made her nostalgic and emotional.
“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling said she recovered from possibly having COVID-19. According to Reuters, she never was tested but had all the symptoms of the virus. On Twitter Rowling shared a breathing technique her husband, a doctor, showed her to manage her symptoms. Rowling was another...