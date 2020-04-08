Global  

Covid-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to use masks while stepping out of homes

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
In his address to the state via live webcast, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged people to use masks while going out of their homes and appealed to former defence health services personnel, retired nurses and ward boys to join the "war" against coronavirus. About the inconvenience caused by the lockdown, he said: "we don't have any other option".
