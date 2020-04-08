Global  

PM Modi interacts with leaders of political parties, hints at extension of lockdown as coronavirus COVID-19 cases rise

Zee News Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Holding a meeting with the floor leader of Parliament through video conferencing, PM Modi said that so far the suggestions coming from people, experts suggest that there is a need to lock down and increase.
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus Lockdown: PM Modi to hold all-party video meet on April 8th | Oneindia News

Coronavirus Lockdown: PM Modi to hold all-party video meet on April 8th | Oneindia News 02:32

 REACHING OUT TO THE OPPOSITION AMID THE ONGOING COUNTRY-WIDE LOCKDOWN DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI WILL INTERACT WITH FLOOR LEADERS OF VARIOUS PARTIES VIA A VIDEO CONFERENCE ON APRIL 8. EIGHT MALAYSIAN CITIZENS WHO WERE ABOUT TO BOARD A SPECIAL FLIGHT TO MALAYSIA WERE CAUGHT AT...

