Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in favour of lifting lockdown in districts not affected by Covid-19 Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Karnataka government is in favour of lifting the coronavirus lockdown in districts which remained free of the virus infection, subject to approval from the Centre, chief minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

