Corona hotspots in 15 Uttar Pradesh districts to be sealed with immediate effect

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Corona hotspots in 15 Uttar Pradesh districts will be sealed with immediately effect to prevent the spread of the disease. In an order issued by chief secretary RK Tiwari on Wednesday, it was decided to barricade these 104 hotspots and completely prohibit movement within these areas.
