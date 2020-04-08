Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus pandemic: Kanika Kapoor to be interrogated by Lucknow police after imposed quarantine

Coronavirus pandemic: Kanika Kapoor to be interrogated by Lucknow police after imposed quarantine

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Two more FIRs have been registered against Kanika Kapoor. One being registered in the Hazratganj police station and the other being lodged in Gomti Nagar Police station. She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Covid-19: Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital after her 6th test negative

Covid-19: Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital after her 6th test negative 01:19

 BOLLYWOOD SINGER KANIKA KAPOOR, WHO MADE HEADLINES FOR BEING THE FIRST BOLLYWOOD CELEBRITY IN INDIA TO TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS AND LEFT MANY POLITICIANS IN QUARANTINE AFTER THEY CAME IN CONTACT WITH HER AT A PARTY, HAS FINALLY TESTED NEGATIVE AND HAS BEEN DISCHARGED. SHE WAS ADMITTED TO SANJAY...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.