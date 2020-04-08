Coronavirus pandemic: Kanika Kapoor to be interrogated by Lucknow police after imposed quarantine Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Two more FIRs have been registered against Kanika Kapoor. One being registered in the Hazratganj police station and the other being lodged in Gomti Nagar Police station. She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. 👓 View full article

