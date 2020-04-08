Global  

SC directs approved govt, private labs to conduct Covid-19 tests free of cost

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed that Covid-19 tests in approved government labs or private laboratories should be conducted free of cost and the Centre should immediately issue directions in this regard.The top court said the private hospitals including laboratories have an important role to play in containing the scale of the pandemic by extending philanthropic services in the hour of national crisis.
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Supreme Court tells Govt to make Covid-19 testing free even in the private labs | Oneindia News

Supreme Court tells Govt to make Covid-19 testing free even in the private labs | Oneindia News 02:42

 THE SUPREME COURT HAS SUGGESTED THAT THE CENTRE SHOULD CREATE A MECHANISM WHEREIN PRIVATE LABORATORIES CONDUCTING COVID-19 TESTS DO NOT CHARGE EXORBITANT FEES FROM THE PUBLIC AND THE GOVERNMENT SHOULD REIMBURSE THE FEES CHARGED BY LABS. HOTSPOTS ACROSS 15 DISTRICTS OF UTTAR PRADESH- PLACES WHICH HAVE...

