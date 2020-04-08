SC directs approved govt, private labs to conduct Covid-19 tests free of cost

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed that Covid-19 tests in approved government labs or private laboratories should be conducted free of cost and the Centre should immediately issue directions in this regard.The top court said the private hospitals including laboratories have an important role to play in containing the scale of the pandemic by extending philanthropic services in the hour of national crisis. 👓 View full article



