Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: 5,194 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 149 deaths

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: 5,194 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 149 deaths

DNA Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he has received suggestions from experts and all of them have recommended the extension of nationwide lockdown in India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PARMODKUMARHERA

Parmod Kumar Heera 🇮🇳 RT @IndianExpress: Coronavirus LIVE news updates: PM Modi terrific, ‘will not be forgotten’, says Donald Trump for decision on HCQ https:/… 32 seconds ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express Coronavirus LIVE news updates: PM Modi terrific, ‘will not be forgotten’, says Donald Trump for decision on HCQ https://t.co/UYpf3JkYBy 2 minutes ago

NAR

Nikkei Asian Review Follow our live updates on the coronavirus here: -- South Korea confirms 39 new cases -- India seals off more than… https://t.co/TkQn5m8ccd 3 minutes ago

iManishModi

𝓜𝓪𝓷𝓲𝓼𝓱 𝓜𝓸𝓭𝓲 RT @the_hindu: Around 30 healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and technicians at the Cardio-Neuro Centre in #AIIMS here were advise… 6 minutes ago

6596940951

Guru Star Seelan RT @ABPNews: #CoronaVirusUpdate : 'We'll Remember It,' #Trump Thanks PM #Modi For Supplying #Hydroxychloroquine To #UnitedStates LIVE Upd… 6 minutes ago

YeshwantPurani3

Yeshwant Puranik🇮🇳 RT @YeshwantPurani3: Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases near 6,000; global cases top 1.5 mn https://t.co/PFScpDzaLh 9 minutes ago

shyamlee_r

shyamlee RT @ndtv: #Watch | Incredible acts of kindness by ordinary citizens amid the deadly #coronavirus outbreak. Live updates here: https://t.co… 11 minutes ago

junkyaar

ता Thaiyya Ta थैय्या हो O ओ @shahid_siddiqui Allah Namaaz is only zabardasti, sunni muslims don’t care respect and love our country, people in… https://t.co/HFU9hPaSOX 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.