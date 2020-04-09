Global  

Will not be forgotten: US President Donald Trump thanks, praises PM Narendra Modi for allowing export of Hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus COVID-19 treatment

Zee News Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing the export of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the anti-malaria drug dubbed as a game-changer in the fight against coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic by some experts. President Trump also praised the prime minister for his "strong leadership" in helping "not just India, but humanity" in this fight.
