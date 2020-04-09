Global  

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: 5,734 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 166 deaths

DNA Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he has received suggestions from experts and all of them have recommended the extension of nationwide lockdown in India.
