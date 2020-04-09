Here's what Maanvi Gagroo did when a producer asked her to 'compromise' for work Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress Maanvi Gagroo is a strong woman, who did not give in anyone's demands and made a mark of herself in Bollywood as well as digital space, 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bollywood Life Here's what Maanvi Gagroo did when a producer asked her to 'compromise' for work #MeToo #MaanviGagroo https://t.co/1qslFSOwK7 11 hours ago