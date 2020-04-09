Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus Outbreak: This cop from Madhya Pradesh sews masks for the underprivileged in her free time

Coronavirus Outbreak: This cop from Madhya Pradesh sews masks for the underprivileged in her free time

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
As India reels under 5,734 confirmed Coronavirus cases out of which 166 lives were claimed, masks have been essential for one’s safety from the deadly virus. With markets sells masks for high prices, a policewoman from Madhya Pradesh has taken the initiative to save her villagers from the pandemic by sewing masks for the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Punjab Cop's hand chopped, 2 injured in attack by groups defying lockdown | Oneindia

Coronavirus: Punjab Cop's hand chopped, 2 injured in attack by groups defying lockdown | Oneindia 02:29

 A POLICE OFFICER'S HAND WAS CHOPPED OFF AND TWO OTHER OFFICERS WERE INJURED WHEN A GROUP OF PEOPLE ATTACKED THEM AT A VEGETABLE MARKET IN PUNJAB'S PATIALA DISTRICT THIS MORNING. THE POLICE SAID THEY WERE ATTACKED WHEN THEY WERE TRYING TO ENSURE THE LOCKDOWN WAS IN PLACE. PUNJAB HAS EXTENDED THE...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

feliperamosho14

2buia RT @nytimes: For today, April 15, here’s how to follow the latest on the coronavirus outbreak. We’ll update this every day. 🌎 Live update… 20 seconds ago

heathrodgirs

heath rodgirs RT @UnifiedLeft: @SheilaGunnReid This "it's all China's fault" argument coming from Washington and Fox News has the same feel as the "Iraq… 45 seconds ago

msholmes2U

IVoted4HRC RT @ewarren: Trump’s decision to cut funds from the World Health Organization—which is on the front lines of researching and delivering tre… 46 seconds ago

Deemoney521

Dee #VoteByMail🗳💙💙 RT @RiotwomennnTemp: Maddow covered this tonight My tweet from April 5 about Republican @govkristinoem sending citizens of South Dakota a… 2 minutes ago

kcmedia

Kevin Coan RT @fox8news: Authorities say this is not a message from an official agency, but instead a “gateway for bad actors to find their way into y… 4 minutes ago

Tex_968

Tex RT @rising_serpent: This tweet coming from the same person who told us Benghazi happened because of a YouTube video and on the same day we… 9 minutes ago

carmen_sipotai

carmen melody RT @exoticgamora: @DrPulaski2017 @VP @SecAzar The Coronavirus Task Force seems to be working hard to hide these horrifying reports from the… 9 minutes ago

foodoregon

Food Oregon RT @Russianvids: Social distancing lessons from the white house during a #Covid19 @Coronavirus press conference. Do you people that live in… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.