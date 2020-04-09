Global  

Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi responds to Donald Trump's thank you for hydroxychloroquine export

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Replying to President Donald Trump's appreciation after India allowed the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday once again hailed the strategic partnership shared between the two countries and assured that New Delhi will do everything possible to help...
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Donald Trump hints at ‘retaliation’ if India withholds hydroxychloroquine exports

Donald Trump hints at ‘retaliation’ if India withholds hydroxychloroquine exports 01:21

 US President Donald Trump hinted at ‘retaliation’ if India withholds hydroxychloroquine exports. Trump said, “. I spoke to him (PM Modi) Sunday morning, called him, and I said, we'd appreciate you allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn't allow it to come out. That would be OK. But of...

