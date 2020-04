Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: Odisha extends COVID-19 lockdown till April 30, first state to do so Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he has received suggestions from experts and all of them have recommended the extension of nationwide lockdown in India. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published 3 days ago Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 6 April 2020 03:31 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalised for 10 days, the US has the most cases currently worldwide. A tiger at a New York zoo became the first wild animal to test positive for coronavirus and in India, millions have shown solidarity by shining lights during lockdown. You Might Like

Tweets about this