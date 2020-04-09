Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus Outbreak: Odisha extends lockdown till April 30

Coronavirus Outbreak: Odisha extends lockdown till April 30

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
*Bhubaneswar:* The Odisha government on Thursday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till April 30 to effectively contain the spread of coronavirus. Schools and other educational institutions will remain closed till June 17, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced after a video conference with his...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: NYC's famed St John's Cathedral soon to be makeshift hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

NYC's famed St John's Cathedral soon to be makeshift hospital amid coronavirus pandemic 03:25

 The famous St. John's Cathedral in New York City has become a makeshift hospital as the city battles the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday (April 7).

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sakaltimes

Sakal Times The Odisha government decided to extend the #lockdown period till April 30 to combat the #COVID19 outbreak. #Viral… https://t.co/6QTl2CEGGi 1 hour ago

PirateSingh

Dr. Opender Singh RT @firstpost: #CoronavirusOutbreak | #Odisha extends lockdown till 30 April, becomes the first state in #India to do so. | Follow LIVE upd… 2 hours ago

TheHansIndiaWeb

The Hans India Coronavirus Outbreak: Odisha Extends Lockdown Till April 30 #Lockdown #Coronavirus #CoronavirusIndia #india #Odisha https://t.co/BH4WEPgOBX 2 hours ago

crmallik

Chittaranjan Mallik Odisha extends lockdown till April 30, first state to do so | coronavirus outbreak News,The Indian Express https://t.co/HCiDV6NwhC 3 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY Odisha Extends Lockdown Till April 30, Requests Centre Not to Start Train And Air Services. #COVID19outbreak… https://t.co/xDn2GY1CMs 3 hours ago

firstpost

Firstpost #CoronavirusOutbreak | #Odisha extends lockdown till 30 April, becomes the first state in #India to do so. | Follow… https://t.co/lIrD0MXhOq 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.