Odisha extends COVID-19 lockdown till April 30, first state to do so

Zee News Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
CM Naveen Patnaik has asked the Centre not to start train and air services till April 30. "Odisha cabinet decides for extension and also recommends to Union government to do the same," the state government said in a statement.
