Talking about the new version, Masakali 2.0 features Marjaavaan duo Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. It is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the vocals are provided by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. The original Masakali was composed by AR Rahman 12 years ago for Delhi-6 and featured Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bollywood Life Masakali 2.0: After AR Rahman, Delhi-6 director, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, and lyricist Prasoon Joshi criticize the… https://t.co/zmGhrDUmw2 2 hours ago Akanksha pandey RT @PuneTimesOnline: The Oscar winner tweeted about the team effort that went into making the original #Masakali. Soon after, #Delhi6 direc… 4 hours ago Pune Times The Oscar winner tweeted about the team effort that went into making the original #Masakali. Soon after, #Delhi6 di… https://t.co/ntKM6baYFB 4 hours ago Pinkvilla After #ARRahman, #PrasoonJoshi, #Delhi6 director #RakeyshOmprakashMehra reacts to #Masakali2 https://t.co/bvw3ggEA3E 5 hours ago Desimartini After A.R. Rahman, lyricist #PrasoonJoshi and #Delhi6 director #RakeshOmprakashMehra also criticise #Masakali2 Re… https://t.co/WXoWMfUw1H 5 hours ago