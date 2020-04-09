Govt to deposit Rs 1,000 in women PMJDY accounts in two instalments

Global  

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Urging people not to believe rumours, the finance ministry on Thursday said Rs 500 has been deposited in each PMJDY account held by women for April and Rs 1,000 more will be given over the next two months in equal instalments. State-owned SBI, which has the highest number of PMJDY accounts, asked the beneficiaries not to believe in rumours that the money will be taken away by the government if not withdrawn amid large numbers of people flocking banks.
