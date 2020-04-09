Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra Cabinet approves 30 percent salary cut of all legislators for a year

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Maharashtra Cabinet approved the proposal for a 30 percent salary cut of all state legislators for a year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic loss due to the lockdown, according to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday.







