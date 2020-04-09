Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra Cabinet approves 30 percent salary cut of all legislators for a year

Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra Cabinet approves 30 percent salary cut of all legislators for a year

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The Maharashtra Cabinet approved the proposal for a 30 percent salary cut of all state legislators for a year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic loss due to the lockdown, according to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday.



Maharashtra Cabinet has also approved constitution of 2 committees...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: President, PM, Ministers, MPs to take 30% salary cut in COVID-19 fight | Oneindia News

President, PM, Ministers, MPs to take 30% salary cut in COVID-19 fight | Oneindia News 02:37

 AS INDIA ON MONDAY REPORTED 109 DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, WITH POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES RISING TO 4067. THE UNION CABINET CHAIRED BY PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI ON MONDAY CLEARED AN ORDINANCE TO SLASH SALARIES OF PARLIAMENTARIANS AND MINISTERS BY 30 PER CENT FOR ONE YEAR TO FUND THE BATTLE AGAINST...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chiaspeaks

P Singh RT @firstpost: #Punjab cabinet on Friday decided to extend #CoronavirusLockdown till 1 May. The government said that the decision was taken… 5 days ago

SunjuKhan

Sunju Khan Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Punjab cabinet takes 'unanimous' decision to extend COVID-19 lockdown till 1 May https://t.co/YQoO4TDYfe 6 days ago

firstpost

Firstpost #Punjab cabinet on Friday decided to extend #CoronavirusLockdown till 1 May. The government said that the decision… https://t.co/oXRt6f2MQW 6 days ago

latestly

LatestLY Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Proposal for 30% Salary Cut for All State Legislators for a Year. #coronavirus… https://t.co/5sehQOj7jS 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.