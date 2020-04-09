Global  

Coronavirus: Rajasthan schools told not to charge advance fee

Coronavirus: Rajasthan schools told not to charge advance fee

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The Rajasthan government on Thursday barred schools in the state from taking three months' advance fee from students till the lockdown imposed to check the coronavirus spread is in place. It also directed the schools to promote students, except those of classes 10 and 12, to the next standard.
