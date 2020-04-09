India slams China on raising Kashmir issue at UN Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

China was given the letter to raise Kashmir at UNSC by the foreign minister of Pakistan SM Qureshi. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Khanz Suhail🇸🇦 India slams China for raising Kashmir issue at UN, calls it 'internal matter' https://t.co/nTIlI45Eps 1 minute ago verma suchitra RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: India slams China for raising Kashmir issue at UN, calls it 'internal matter' https://t.co/K6VjO1HSMH 10 minutes ago Aparna RT @rchaurasia109: High time to attack China for bio weapon they used on other countries, killed few Chinese to gain sympathy. All countrie… 1 hour ago Chaukidaar Returns High time to attack China for bio weapon they used on other countries, killed few Chinese to gain sympathy. All cou… https://t.co/srDCWjQSKF 1 hour ago sunil krishnatry China has again raked the matter provoked by stupid Pakistan. Rather than allowing the topic of #COVIDー19 aka… https://t.co/h8zrIpwfei 1 hour ago AM LONGKUMER India slams China for raising Kashmir issue at UN, calls it 'internal matter' https://t.co/8ugUCv72RD .its world pe… https://t.co/OY2rruU9WX 1 hour ago