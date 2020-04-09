Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > India slams China on raising Kashmir issue at UN

India slams China on raising Kashmir issue at UN

DNA Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
China was given the letter to raise Kashmir at UNSC by the foreign minister of Pakistan SM Qureshi.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KhanzSuhail

Khanz Suhail🇸🇦 India slams China for raising Kashmir issue at UN, calls it 'internal matter' https://t.co/nTIlI45Eps 1 minute ago

SuchitraVerma1

verma suchitra RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: India slams China for raising Kashmir issue at UN, calls it 'internal matter' https://t.co/K6VjO1HSMH 10 minutes ago

Aparna14714702

Aparna RT @rchaurasia109: High time to attack China for bio weapon they used on other countries, killed few Chinese to gain sympathy. All countrie… 1 hour ago

rchaurasia109

Chaukidaar Returns High time to attack China for bio weapon they used on other countries, killed few Chinese to gain sympathy. All cou… https://t.co/srDCWjQSKF 1 hour ago

krishnatry4

sunil krishnatry China has again raked the matter provoked by stupid Pakistan. Rather than allowing the topic of #COVIDー19 aka… https://t.co/h8zrIpwfei 1 hour ago

LongkumerAm

AM LONGKUMER India slams China for raising Kashmir issue at UN, calls it 'internal matter' https://t.co/8ugUCv72RD .its world pe… https://t.co/OY2rruU9WX 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.