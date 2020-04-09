DHFL promoters get VVIP facility, travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar flouting coronavirus lockdown; probe ordered Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dheeraj Wadhavan and Kapil Wadhavan, the brothers who promoted the company and are on bail in DHFL and Yes Bank fraud case, were given VVIP treatment by the state government to travel from Mumbai to Mahabaleshwar in a convoy. 👓 View full article

