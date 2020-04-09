Global  

DHFL promoters get VVIP facility, travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar flouting coronavirus lockdown; probe ordered

Zee News Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Dheeraj Wadhavan and Kapil Wadhavan, the brothers who promoted the company and are on bail in DHFL and Yes Bank fraud case, were given VVIP treatment by the state government to travel from Mumbai to Mahabaleshwar in a convoy.
