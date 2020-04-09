Global  

Trending Entertainment News Today: Masakali 2.0 backlash, Sonakshi Sinha slams, Varun Dhawan turns judge

Bollywood Life Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
From A.R. Rahman, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Prasoon Joshi spewing vitriol on Masakali 2.0 and Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor and other B-town celebs showing gratitude to Mumbai Police to Sonakshi Sinha calling people abandoning their pets idiotic, Varun Dhawan judging a unique talent show amidst lockdown and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shooting each other to spread awareness on coronavirus; the big names from Bollywood stole the show to make it to the trending entertainment news today.
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published
News video: Akshay Thanks Mumbai Police, Ranbir Alia Family Film, A.R Rahman SLAMS Masakali 2.0 Top 10 News

Akshay Thanks Mumbai Police, Ranbir Alia Family Film, A.R Rahman SLAMS Masakali 2.0 Top 10 News 07:25

 Did Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shoot the short film Family together?, Delhi 6 makers miffed with Masakali 2.0 starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutara, Akshay Kumar and Bollywood Stars thank Mumbai police for their immense support during Pandemic. Watch the top 10 News in today's Daily Wrap.

