3 die in Delhi; new India cases top 750 in a day for 1st time
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () Maharashtra led the surge with 229 fresh cases —the first time any state has reported more than 150 new cases — followed by Tamil Nadu (96), Rajasthan (80), Gujarat (76) and Delhi (51). As many as 31 deaths from Covid-19 were reported from across the country, taking the pandemic’s toll in India to 232.
Mainland China saw no new deaths for the first time on Tuesday, and reported a drop in new coronavirus cases after closing its borders to virtually all foreigners to curb imported infections. Lauren Anthony reports.