3 die in Delhi; new India cases top 750 in a day for 1st time

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Maharashtra led the surge with 229 fresh cases —the first time any state has reported more than 150 new cases — followed by Tamil Nadu (96), Rajasthan (80), Gujarat (76) and Delhi (51). As many as 31 deaths from Covid-19 were reported from across the country, taking the pandemic’s toll in India to 232.
