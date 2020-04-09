3 die in Delhi; new India cases top 750 in a day for 1st time Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Maharashtra led the surge with 229 fresh cases —the first time any state has reported more than 150 new cases — followed by Tamil Nadu (96), Rajasthan (80), Gujarat (76) and Delhi (51). As many as 31 deaths from Covid-19 were reported from across the country, taking the pandemic’s toll in India to 232. 👓 View full article

